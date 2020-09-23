TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

