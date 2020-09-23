TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $322.33

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.33 and traded as low as $265.10. TUI shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 7,199,409 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91.

About TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

