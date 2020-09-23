TurtleCoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $937,285.62 and approximately $477,967.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 83,217,078,658 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

