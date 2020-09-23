U Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $394,121.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. U Network has a market cap of $3.33 million and $394,121.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

