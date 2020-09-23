UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGPY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NXGPY stock remained flat at $$38.02 on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

