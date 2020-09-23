Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $199.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $210.16.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

