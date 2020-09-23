Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.60

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 7785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2,480.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.