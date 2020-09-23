Veil Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Veil has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market capitalization of $789,624.29 and $18,122.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 89,278,649 coins and its circulating supply is 80,437,720 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

