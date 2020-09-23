Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0727 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $92,046.34 and approximately $57,080.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,375,531 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,619 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

