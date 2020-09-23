Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

