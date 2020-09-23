VULCANO Hits Market Cap of $25,343.17 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $25,343.17 and $109.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VULCANO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

