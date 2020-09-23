Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nike’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

