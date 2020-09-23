WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

WFD Unibail Rodamco stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

