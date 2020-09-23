XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). XOMA reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

XOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,922 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $409,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 129,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,918 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

