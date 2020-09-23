XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of XPO Logistics worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

