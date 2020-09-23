Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,482,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,907. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YMAB opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

