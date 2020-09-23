Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.42 Million

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post sales of $726.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.17 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $948.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

