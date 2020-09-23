Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

