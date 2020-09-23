Zel 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Zel has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00500863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00073355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00053246 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,957,025 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

