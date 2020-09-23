ZEON One Day Volume Tops $5,877.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $5,877.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

