Zero Price Hits $0.0939 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $781,853.89 and approximately $89,527.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zero has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00499568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

