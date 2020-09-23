Zilliqa Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Kyber Network, OOOBTC and DragonEX. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $141.78 million and $16.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,745,514,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,454,047,431 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, DEx.top, Huobi, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitMart, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Kucoin, UEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, BitForex, Korbit, WazirX, IDEX, Bithumb, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance, Coinone, DDEX, Hotbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Coinhub, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

