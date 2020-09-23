Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 189.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Zynex worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Zynex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $596.25 million, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.