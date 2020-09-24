$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 251.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,108. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

