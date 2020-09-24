-$0.11 EPS Expected for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.01). Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

