$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $30,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,955 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

