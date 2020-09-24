$0.33 EPS Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Neogen posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,432. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

