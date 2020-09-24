-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.65). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $98,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $277,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,714 shares of company stock worth $43,067,771. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,294. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.