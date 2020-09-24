$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 100.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 446,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,454,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

