$1.48 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.95. 1,062,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

