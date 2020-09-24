$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Evergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

