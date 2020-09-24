$131.69 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post sales of $131.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $135.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $534.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

PDM opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

