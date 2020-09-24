$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $57.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.17 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.