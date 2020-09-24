$15.11 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $15.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.74 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $58.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.43 million to $58.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.15 million, with estimates ranging from $61.05 million to $65.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $130,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,313.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $150,283.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,027.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

