$152.87 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce $152.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $183.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $638.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.61 million to $649.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $594.33 million, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $606.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several analysts have commented on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

