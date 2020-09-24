$2.51 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. 1,250,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply