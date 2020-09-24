$2.51 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. 1,250,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.