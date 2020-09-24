$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.83. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $13.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 452,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,328. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,149,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,983,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

