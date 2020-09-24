$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $25.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.39 million and the lowest is $12.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $257.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.33 million to $291.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $441.05 million, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $488.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $542.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

