$275.72 Million in Sales Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post sales of $275.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.97 million and the lowest is $275.47 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $277.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

EIGI stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $719.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

In related news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 in the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endurance International Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

