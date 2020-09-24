$313.57 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $313.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.30 million and the lowest is $272.00 million. NOW reported sales of $751.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 528,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

