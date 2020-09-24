360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.95.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

