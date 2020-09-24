360 Capital Total Return Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.88.

360 Capital Total Return Fund Company Profile

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

