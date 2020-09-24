$364.98 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce $364.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.86 million. K12 posted sales of $257.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Insiders have sold a total of 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 179,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

