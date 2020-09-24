3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.61

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 11858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

