$491.55 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $491.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.30 million. National Vision reported sales of $431.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70, a PEG ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

