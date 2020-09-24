ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,793 shares of company stock worth $207,999 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 517,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.96 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

