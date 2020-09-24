ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

