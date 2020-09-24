Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.45. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 308,634 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.48.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 99.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

