Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Down 11.1%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 151,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 114,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

