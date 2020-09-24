Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $437,108.43 and $1,509.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.04437050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aeron

ARN is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

